Neighbors want golf course to reconsider plans to build homes in Gwinnett County community

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of homes could be built on a portion of a Gwinnett County golf course, but the proposal is facing opposition from neighbors who want to preserve green space and limit high density housing.

The Gwinnett County Planning Commission is considering a proposal that would allow 229 homes to build on a 9-hole portion of Heritage Golf Links near Tucker. The plan includes a mix of townhomes, single-family homes, and duplexes.

However, some neighbors in the community have been fighting for months to limit the number of proposed houses in an attempt to keep green space in the area at Britt Road and Old Norcross Tucker Road.

“We love [the golf course],” said Jeff Cleveland, one of the neighbors opposing the proposal. “Everyone loves the green space.”

Just last month Cleveland and dozens of other homeowners in the community met with Parkland Communities during a town hall to discuss concerns. Many share concerns about additional traffic with the added homes in the area.

“It’s a two-lane road with the additional traffic,” he said. “If we have to have development, we want it responsible.”

Developers argue that the area needs more affordable, middle-income housing.

The family that owns the golf course told the county in a letter that a dam on the property needs major repairs for the golf course to stay open. They are hoping to sell part of the land for the repairs and for renovations elsewhere.

Cleveland says he hopes Gwinnett commissioners can help preserve some of the green space they’ve come to love when the plan comes up for a vote.

“We hope the commissioners will look at what we said and listen to the community,” he said.

A planning vote is set for Monday. County commissioners would have the final vote on a later date.

