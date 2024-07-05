Barber who provides free cuts for community said neighbors call the police on him repeatedly

ATLANTA — They’re accusations and interactions with police Earnest Hood says he’s been dealing with for years.

“This is three visits within two days from police for a non-emergency,” Earnie Hood told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

He describes the constant police visits as harassment, due to neighborhood transplants he says are constantly calling 911 on his community give-back events.

“The attacks are on small businesses that are in communities that are providing services for communities, that are providing safe spaces they need to be protected,” he said.

Hood owns Earnie’s in the Cut, a grooming gallery. He’s hosted multiple back-to-school events and a summer free food program for underserved youth in his community. Hood says the 911 calls are all the same.

“Claiming there was a complaint that we were vending food without a permit,” he said.

Records from Atlanta Police show police were called to his business more than 12 times in the last year.

Things came to a head on Juneteenth, when police placed Hood in handcuffs on “vending without a permit” allegations during a gathering at the shop.

Hood says according to police, the complaints are coming from neighborhood transplants as the community embraces a gentrified landscape.

“We’re in a historic Black business district. We’re in the Sweet Auburn district, a block away from Ebenezer,” he said. “I would challenge people to ask themselves, ‘Why do I want to move to this place where I’m around people I have such a conflict with?’”

Hood was released by police during the Juneteenth incident and no charges were filed. The summer free food program has been suspended because of all of the complaints.

Neighbors who live in the area declined to speak to Channel 2 Action News.

