Neighbor wants to leave Gwinnett neighborhood after deadly police shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A neighborhood is back open, but some who live there say a deadly police shooting on Thursday has made them nervous.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington returned to the Gwinnett County neighborhood where 31-year-old Nawras Mahmud was shot and killed by officers.

Neighbors said they still cannot believe what unfolded in their normally quiet community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’m very surprised,” neighbor Alcione Ramalho said. “I want to move from the neighborhood.”

Police say they responded to a stabbing call on Oaktree Park Court. When they arrived, they say Mahmud came out of the house with a knife raised above his head.

Two officers ordered him to put the knife down, but he refused.

“At that point, the officers were forced to fire upon the suspect, striking him,” Corporal Ryan Winderweedle said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Washington tried speaking with Mahmud’s family, but they did not answer the door.

Neighbors say they are shocked and remember Mahmud as friendly and helpful.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group