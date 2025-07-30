Motorcyclist hit by car, killed in Gwinnett was working to get his citizenship

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 27-year-old Guatemalan immigrant who died in a Gwinnett County motorcycle crash was working toward citizenship, friends and family say.

Axel Melgar was killed July 21 when Patricia Ramos ran a red light and struck his motorcycle as he turned left at Five Forks Trickum Road and Westchester Drive, according to Gwinnett County police.

Ramos, 25, faces vehicular homicide and traffic charges and is out on bond.

The collision sent Axel Melgar airborne before his tragic death near Mountain Park Park.

His father, Oscar Melgar, discovered the wreckage while returning from the gym.

“I found many police and firefighters, and when I walked over, I witnessed seeing the motorcycle split in two and my son was already being treated by the firefighters,” Oscar Melgar said in Spanish.

Despite the tragedy, Oscar Melgar said he holds no anger toward Ramos.

“There’s an accident. It can happen to anyone,” he said in Spanish.

Shawn Hill, who worked closely with Axel Melgar for four years at Tabernaculo de Atlanta in Norcross, said he chose the motorcycle out of necessity to avoid interactions with law enforcement.

“He thought that it would be less likely for him to be pulled over with a motorcycle than it would be for a car,” Hill told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Hill described Axel Melgar as “a lamb with a lion’s heart” who touched everyone he met.

Friends and family gathered for a balloon release on Tuesday to honor Melgar, who was studying for his chaplain license while competing in CrossFit and building tables for his church camp.

The church plans to install a memorial plaque for Axel Melgar, who Hill said was always ready to help others.

“It didn’t matter what it was, you asked Axel to help you, he was there,” Hill said.

