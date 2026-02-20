Mother charged after 4-year-old shoots himself in Gwinnett Burger King parking lot

DACULA, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is facing criminal charges after police say her 4-year-old son shot himself in the hand while sitting in a fast-food parking lot.

The shooting happened at a Burger King in Dacula. Investigators with the Gwinnett County Police Department said the child gained access to a loaded gun inside his mother’s car.

Police identified the mother as 29-year-old Nicole Johnson. She has been charged with reckless conduct.

According to Gwinnett County Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle, the mother and the child were eating breakfast in the parking lot when Johnson took a phone call.

“They were in the parking lot eating breakfast, and the mother had taken some kind of phone call when she was unaware that the child was able to retrieve a firearm,” Winderweedle said.

Police said the 4-year-old was able to get into an unlocked glove compartment, find the loaded gun and pull the trigger. The bullet struck him in the finger.

Officers said the child was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. According to the mother, doctors told her the bone in his finger remains intact and he is not expected to lose it.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the arrest warrant, which states in part that Johnson “did endanger the bodily safety of another person” and “failed to supervise her 4-year-old child.”

Police emphasized that firearms should always be properly secured, especially around children.

“Make sure the firearm is locked up,” Winderweedle said. “Often glove boxes can be locked but center consoles can’t be locked. You can buy boxes for vehicles that can be secured under the seat.”

A nearby resident called the situation heartbreaking.

“Parents should be responsible and absolutely not have a loaded gun where someone has access to it, especially a child,” said Carol Chichester.

Police say the outcome could have been far worse.

“It could have been a whole lot worse. Fortunately, it was only the finger, and the child is going to be OK,” Winderweedle said.

Johnson has since posted a $1,500 bond and is awaiting her court date.

