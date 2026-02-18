Metro Atlanta 4-year-old shoots self with dad’s gun in car, police say

DACULA, Ga. — A four-year-old was shot and wounded in a metro Atlanta city on Wednesday morning.

Gwinnett County police, and the boy’s mother, confirmed to Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that the child was playing in the car console when he pulled out his father’s gun and accidentally shot himself in the finger.

Washington was told the bone is intact and the child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for medical treatment.

Police did not say whether or not the boy’s father will be charged with a crime.

