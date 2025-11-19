More than 175 townhomes could be built in Gwinnett neighborhood, but residents are pushing back

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County homeowners are opposing a plan to build 178 new townhomes on Duluth Highway at McDaniel Farm Road, citing traffic and safety concerns.

The proposed development by Atlanta-based Bradenton Investors involves nearly 21 acres of land currently occupied by trees.

Homeowners argue that the area is already congested, particularly during early evening hours, and the addition of townhomes would exacerbate the situation.

“We are going to be trapped,” homeowner Carina Ritz told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

“They’re not offering any additional traffic controls. So we have no light, nothing blinking,” resident Chris Timmons said.

Between January and Oct. 7, neighbors say police were called to the area 20 times for car accidents.

“There’s beautiful trees at the front of this community and they’re going to wipe all the trees out,” Nelson Powell said.

Developers have argued in filings with the county that rezoning for townhomes will align more closely with nearby residential areas than the current commercial zoning.

They claim that industrial or office use is not in demand or practical for the site.

Homeowners have successfully opposed similar plans twice before and are seeking communication with county leaders before the vote next month.

The Gwinnett County Planning Commission will discuss the plan on December 2, with a potential final rezoning vote by commissioners a week later.

