Copper theft led to apartment explosion, property manager says

ATLANTA — We are learning more about what caused an explosion at an Atlanta apartment complex late Tuesday night.

In a statement from Integral Property Management, which owns the apartment complex along Markham Street, it said a gas leak was caused by someone who had broken into the vacant building and was trying to steal copper.

“When an open flame was used inside the unit, accumulated gas ignited,” the statement said.

The property management company also said a nearby business called 911 to report the smell of gas in the area around 1:45 p.m.

Deandrea Moore, who lives nearby, told Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday night that she could smell the gas earlier in the day and called the police. She said they investigated and said she could go back home.

“I asked again cause I have five children, and I did not want them to get out of school and go through any type of dangers, hazards, anything. Fast forward, here we are,” Moore said.

