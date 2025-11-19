Airbnb birthday party shooting leaves woman dead; police make arrest

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 26-year-old woman shot and killed on Halloween spoke Wednesday after investigators announced the arrest of of a suspect.

Janiya Bates, 19 years old, is charged with malice murder in the death of Kennedy Sanders.

The shooting occurred on Conley Downs Drive during a birthday party at an Airbnb, where a fight broke out and Sanders was shot.

Her family, who live nearly 800 miles away in Dallas, told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan they have been in constant contact with investigators to ensure accountability for the crime.

