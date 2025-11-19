Beloved Cobb County school employee killed in car crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Schools are mourning the loss of a beloved paraprofessional who worked with Kindergarteners.

The school district confirmed the death of Shana Richardson after a car crash.

Richardson worked as a Kindergarten parapro at Rocky Mount Elementary School.

“As a member of the Rocky Mount staff for many years, Ms. Richardson touched the lives of so many children. She loved her students so much. She will be greatly missed,” Principal Dr. Cheri Vaniman wrote in a letter to parents.

Because the students Richardson worked with are so young, school administrators shared with parents some ways they can discuss grief with their children.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details on the crash.

