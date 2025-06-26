Months-long search for Gwinnett mother of 2 expands to Texas

Lawrenceville police are now working with authorities in Houston, Texas in their search for a missing mother of two.

Thaina Noresca, 27, disappeared nearly two months ago.

“She was supposed to come back, and she never came back,” stepsister Natifa Charles told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Charles said July 1 will mark 60 days since anyone has heard from or seen Noresca.

“I’ve never known her to leave her kids for this long. I’ve never known her to leave her kids at all,” Charles said.

Charles said since Noresca’s disappearance on May 1, theer has been no contact, no bank activity and no social media posts from her stepsister.

“It’s like she vanished without a trace,” Charles explained.

Lawrenceville police said cameras last captured Noresca pawning her cellphone along Grayson Highway.

Both the family and police said Noresca’s live-in boyfriend let authorities know the young mother was missing four days after her disappearance.

“Is that at all suspicious?” Washington asked.

“It could be, but every case is different,” Capt. Salvador Ortega with the Lawrenceville Police Department said.

Police said that because Noresca once mentioned moving to Houston, they are now working with law enforcement there to find the mother of two.

“So, they can also be on the lookout for her if they come across her,” Capt. Salvador Ortega explained.

“What do you think happened to your sister?” Washington asked Charles.

“Honestly, the more time that goes by does not give me a good feeling,” Charles said.

Police said the boyfriend has been cooperative with the investigation.

Police said Noresca was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red Mickey Mouse t-shirt and brown sandals. She also has a tattoo of “Anina” on her right wrist.

She is described as being between five feet, seven inches and five feet, eight inches tall.

Anyone who knows where she may be should contact Lawrenceville police at 770-670-5148 or by clicking here.

