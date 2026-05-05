Metro Atlanta officer arrested after domestic dispute, accused of stalking

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County police officer was arrested after an investigation into her alleged domestic abuse.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Ofc. Renee Downer was involved in a domestic dispute with an ex-partner.

Downer and her ex were still living together after recently separating as the ex prepared to move out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers responded to the domestic dispute, they learned Downer had pushed the victim onto a couch. Police said officers were also told Downer had used law enforcement resources from her job to track the victim’s location.

“The Gwinnett County Police Department remains committed to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability,” the department said in a statement. “Department resources and law enforcement databases are intended to protect the community, and any misuse of that authority will not be tolerated. All officer database activity is monitored and audited for compliance.”

As a result, Downer was arrested and charged with simple battery and stalking. She is currently under administrative review and was relieved from duty.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group