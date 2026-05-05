DeKalb County Schools closings: District won’t make recommendations until next school year

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools gave an updated timeline on Tuesday regarding its plan to close or consolidate dozens of schools.

After months of meetings, the district says it will not make any recommendations until next school year.

We’re working to speak with the school superintendent about the plan moving forward, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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School officials previously released two scenarios with a list of schools on the cutting block and planned to release a third one this month.

The district says it will now continue to review community feedback, analyze enrollment data and come up with a detailed engagement plan throughout the 2026-2027 school year.

“While Round 1 and Round 2 scenarios focused on potential school closings, consolidations, or repurposing, especially in areas where enrollment has declined, at this time, no decisions have been made. These conversations will continue through the fall and spring.”

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DeKalb County Schools will have conversations regarding the Chamblee, Cross Keys, Dunwoody, Druid Hills, Lakeside and Tucker clusters during the upcoming fall semester.

In the spring, the district will have conversations for the Towers, Columbia, McNair, Cedar Grove, Martin Luther King Jr. and Miller Grove clusters.

"When community conversations begin this fall, we strongly encourage you to take part. Bring your questions. Bring your concerns. Most importantly, bring your perspective on your school and your community. This process is only successful when it reflects the voices of the people it serves," the district said in a statement.

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