Metro Atlanta foundation partnering disabled veterans with service animals

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Giving Tuesday, volunteers from the Top Dogg K9 Foundation are working to provide veterans with service dogs, offering them help and hope.

Service dogs can be expensive, costing between $12,000 and $25,000, but the Top Dogg K9 Foundation is committed to rescuing, training, and pairing these dogs with disabled and combat veterans.

Sheila Rashad, Executive Director of Top Dogg K9 Foundation, explained the benefits of service dogs.

“Helping with depression and anxiety, reminding (them) when to take their medicine. Helping with mobility,” Rashad explained.

Jeff Edwards, a volunteer and former U.S. Air Force dog handler, says there is a special bond between veterans and their service animals.

“When you see a veteran with a service animal, you know that animal is helping that veteran along a path of rebuilding,” Edwards said.

The Top Dogg K9 Foundation aims to raise enough money to serve 50 veterans by 2026.

This initiative not only supports veterans but also saves dogs from being euthanized, creating a mutual benefit for both parties.

“You can save two lives... a dog from being euthanized, and you can save a veteran. It means that you have a battle buddy that’s there for you in times of need,” Rashad said.

