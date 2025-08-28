Memorial bridge honoring pets unveiled at Lilburn City Park

LILBURN, Ga. — A pet memorial bridge was unveiled today at Lilburn City Park in Gwinnett County, providing a special place for pet owners to remember their beloved animals.

Lily’s Bridge, named for a dog rescued by Kim and Noel Johnson, is a community-driven project inspired by the Rainbow Bridge poem.

The creators, Sandi and Ted Wright, said the bridge serves as a place of memory and hope, where families can leave collars in remembrance of their pets.

“This is a community driven idea. It meets families where they are in the time of need,” Councilman Mike Hart said, highlighting the collaborative effort behind the bridge’s creation.

The Wrights told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson they were inspired to create the pet memorial bridge after learning about similar projects across the country.

The Wrights said they envisioned creating a place in Lilburn where pet owners could feel closer to their lost companions.

The bridge’s bright colors are meant to bring comfort to those who visit, with collars hanging from the railings as a testament to the love and loss experienced by many families.

“For them it’s a place, a resting place,” Sandi Wright said about the emotional significance of the bridge for pet owners.

The bridge is not only a memorial but also a symbol of hope for abandoned animals, as it was named after Lily, who found a second chance at life after being rescued.

With dozens of collars already adorning the railings, Lily’s Bridge is quickly becoming a cherished site for healing and remembrance in the community.

Organizers said they expect many more families will contribute to this growing collection of love and memory.

