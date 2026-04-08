Man, woman shot in alleged metro Atlanta domestic incident

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman injured in unincorporated Norcross.

According to police, officers were sent to Willow Oak Trail around 2 a.m. to respond to a person shot call.

When they got to the scene, they found the man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

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Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment and investigators spoke with witnesses and collected evidence.

Preliminary details indicate the shooting was related to a domestic dispute between residents, no suspects have been identified.

Police did not identify the victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 770-513-5300 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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