Man who firefighters encountered while battling Gwinnett house fire found dead

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found dead on Thursday morning after crews battled a house fire in Gwinnett County.

According to fire officials, a neighbor called 911 to say a home near Bogan Road and Thompson Mill was burning near the Hall County and Gwinnett County line.

When they got to the home, they found a man with a shotgun in the woods behind the house, who told them the home was vacant. They say he never threatened first responders with the gun.

After crews got the fire under control, Gwinnett police began investigating reports of a person dead on a nearby property.

Investigators were able to determine that the victim was the same man firefighters encountered earlier. He appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

