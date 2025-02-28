Man wanted for shoplifting pulled over in Suwanee. Why police say 3 people were arrested

SUWANEE, Ga. — Fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs are off the streets in Suwanee after police say a wanted man helped them discover it in his car.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at Suwanee Police Headquarters, where officers say the suspect pulled right into their parking lot.

It’s the last place someone with a car full of drugs would want to be, but it’s where three people found themselves earlier this week.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the driver pulled right into police headquarters during a traffic stop, and his two passengers made mistakes that could have gotten them killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On body camera video, you can hear an officer tell the driver, Robert Heyward, he had a warrant out for his arrest, in this case for shoplifting.

That same footage shows his unusual behavior while at the Suwanee Police Department.

“Why are you so shaky?” an officer asked Heyward.

He told them he was “just a little jittery right now.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Police told Channel 2 Action News that “red flags were everywhere” when they looked up Hewyard and his two passengers, Joshua Gilbert and Deborah Williams.

Gilbert, inside the car, told police that Heyward was “tweaking hard.”

Police learned there were enough drugs in the car to eventually send two of the suspects to the hospital.

They found bags of methamphetamine, heroin and what they believe to be fentanyl.

Eventually, officers recovered scales and pipes to go along with the drugs, and it all happened right on their doorstep. Police also learned there were more drugs that they couldn’t see.

“They ingested all the drugs while they were getting pulled over so they wouldn’t find them,” Captain Robert Thompson said.

Suwanee police said Williams needed staff at the county jail to give her Narcan because she started to overdose.

Thompson said thankfully, “the jail and the medical staff were able to save their lives.”

Now all three suspects are in jail on drug charges.

“Anytime we can get drugs off the street it’s a big help, and hopefully they’ll be able to receive treatment,” Thompson said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group