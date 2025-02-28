Atlanta mayor appoints interim inspector general

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is appointing an interim leader for the Office of the Inspector General, city leaders said on Friday.

Former Atlanta Inspector General Shannon K. Manigault announced her resignation earlier this month and accused City Hall leaders of creating a retaliatory work environment.

LaDawn Blackett has been appointed to the role of interim inspector general, City Attorney Patrise Perkins-Hooker said in a news conference.

Blackett will remain in place until the board can make a decision on a permanent leader.

Perkins-Hooker said Blackett, a former state legislator and prosecutor, has said she would not be interested in taking on the role permanently.

Manigault’s resignation came in the wake of the Atlanta City Council’s efforts to overhaul how the Office of Inspector General works, and what Manigault described as “corruption at the highest rungs of city leadership.”

Things have taken a turn. Two weeks ago, the abuse that I have routinely been subjected to was then extended to my family and that is not okay. A multi-prong attack on an organization and its leader is not new around here,” she said when announcing her resignation. “For those paying attention, it should have an oddly, sadly, familiar ring to it. For our office, that has most recently involved subpoenas and lawsuits.”

She thanked the public and her supporters, as well as the staff of the Office of Inspector General, for their work and support.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, the Mayor’s Office said:

“We thank the Inspector General for her service to the City of Atlanta. We look forward to working with a new Inspector General and independent Board in the near future. Ethical government has been one of the Mayor’s four pillars since day one. The City will continue advancing policies and practices that reinforce public trust and protect taxpayer resources, while also ensuring all oversight efforts respect the rights of our employees and are conducted with fairness, transparency and accordance to the law.”

