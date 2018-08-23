Business owner opens fire on 4 burglars, shooting 1

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a business owner opened fire on four burglars who tried to rob his store, striking one.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas talked to the owner of a Norcross cellphone and electronics store who said four men broke in to his business Wednesday night. They didn't realize the owner of CMD Service was asleep inside -- with a gun.
The store owner told Thomas he woke up to find people walking around his store and grabbing phones and computers.
The owner describes the moments he realized burglars where in his stor, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
