Police: Man claims he's millionaire on Match.com, defrauds woman out of $80K

Police are looking for a man they say used a dating app to deceive a woman out of more than $80,000.
According to Gwinnett County police, an Alpharetta woman met the man on an online dating website.
The victim said she met John Hill on Match.com on March 27 and that they met the same day. He told her he was a millionaire.
Police said during their short romance, he convinced her they were in love and wanted to buy a house together.
They went house-hunting and they even found a house they were interested in buying.
Within a week of knowing each other, the two agreed to get married.
The victim gave the man $80,000 to use toward the purchase of a house and furniture. Then, he stopped all contact.
