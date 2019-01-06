  • Man carjacked, kidnapped outside Gwinnett County bar, police say

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police need the public's help in locating two men who carjacked and kidnapped a man in Gwinnett County.

    Neil Frasdilla, 21, was approached by two men with handguns in the parking lot of Luxor Karaoke and Bar, according to Gwinnett County police.

    A witness told police that the men forced Frasdilla to drive them in the victim's white Acura TSX, which was last seen driving toward Pleasant Hill Road.

