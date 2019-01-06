Man carjacked, kidnapped outside Gwinnett County bar, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police need the public's help in locating two men who carjacked and kidnapped a man in Gwinnett County.
Neil Frasdilla, 21, was approached by two men with handguns in the parking lot of Luxor Karaoke and Bar, according to Gwinnett County police.
A witness told police that the men forced Frasdilla to drive them in the victim's white Acura TSX, which was last seen driving toward Pleasant Hill Road.
Here are the details about a carjacking early this morning. We are still needing to find the victim, his car, and the suspects. Call @StopCrimeATL 404-577-8477 with tips. #CashReward pic.twitter.com/1B5O0hKDUP— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) January 6, 2019
