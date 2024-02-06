Man arrested for burglarizing 2 Dunkin Donuts restaurants in Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say a man was arrested for burglarizing two different Dunkin Donuts restaurants in Gwinnett County.

On Jan. 13, police responded to a burglary call at the Dunkin Donuts located at 4941 South Old Peachtree Road in Peachtree Corners.

During the overnight hours, someone smashed in the front door of the restaurant and stole cash.

Then on Jan. 31, officers responded to the Dunkin Donuts restaurant located at 3941 Stone Mountain Highway in unincorporated Snellville.

The same crime had been committed at this location as the previous one, where the door was smashed and someone stole cash.

Officers learned that the suspect was driving a black Infiniti SUV.

When they reviewed footage from various FLOCK cameras they determined the registered owner of the suspect SUV was Lavan Hickman, 36, of Clarkston.

Over the weekend, the lead detective and the DeKalb County Police Department located Hickman at a restaurant in Stone Mountain.

Hickman was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Saturday and charged with two felony counts of burglary.

