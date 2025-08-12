Man arrested on arson charges after house fire in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — An alleged arsonist was charged in connection with a Duluth house fire on Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Duluth police and Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Kyrle Lane.

Police said a 29-year-old man initially ran away from the home but later returned, where he was detained by Duluth officers.

The suspect later admitted to being involved in the fire and was arrested by Gwinnett County investigators on arson-related charges.

His identity was not released.

The investigation into the fire continues as authorities work to determine the exact cause and assess the damage.

