Man admits to killing ex-girlfriend in Gwinnett, burning body after strangulation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has pleaded guilty to murder in the strangling death of a woman in Gwinnett County.

This week, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office announced Jahir Sagahon, 32, of Lawrenceville, pleaded guilty to malice murder in the March 2023 death of 28-year-old Rubi Maldonado-Nava.

The investigation began when Gwinnett police were called to Club Lakes Parkway to conduct a welfare check on Maldonado Nava, of Lawrenceville.

Investigators were called after officers were unsuccessful in finding her. Authorities began following up with Maldonado Nava’s friends about her disappearance.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim may have been harmed or killed by her ex-boyfriend, Sagahon.

Officers saw Sagahon going to his house and brought him in for questioning.

In Sagahon’s booking photo, it appears that he had severe burns on his face. Officers said Sagahon reportedly had burns on his hands, too.

Sagahon admitted to investigators that he was at the victim’s home earlier that day, where he said they got into an argument, while their child was there.

The argument reportedly became physical, and Sagahon choked Maldonado Nava until she stopped breathing.

Officials said he put Maldonado Nava’s body into her car and drove to Oglethorpe County, where he set the car on fire.

Oglethorpe deputies, along with Gwinnett detectives, found Maldonado Nava and her car. Authorities said the car was severely burned and had skeletal remains inside.

Prosecutors say Maldonado-Nava was killed by strangulation.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Rubi Maldonado-Nava,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

