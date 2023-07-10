Man accused of shooting Gwinnett DA investigator surrenders

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News obtained exclusive video of a shooting suspect turning himself in early Monday morning at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was outside the jail in Lawrenceville, where there are still some unanswered questions in the investigation.

Police say, Tyler Moore, 27, of Auburn, shot an investigator with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office during some kind of road altercation on Auburn Road Friday night.

The investigator, whose name hasn’t been released, was shot once in the leg in his vehicle and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the Moore drove away from the scene.

Surveillance camera video near the scene of the shooting helped investigators identify and locate the suspect’s vehicle at a home in Auburn where he lives with his family.

He wasn’t there when police showed up, but later turned himself in.

“They were in contact with family members at the home. We believe he was aware they were looking for him. We are thankful this came to a peaceful resolution and the turned himself in and he is facing charges for his crimes,” said Gwinnett County Police Department Sgt. Michele Pihera.

At this time, police have not established a motive for the shooting.

“I can’t go into any details. I just know our investigator with the DA’s office has a story and our suspect has a story. Our investigators are going to work together to put the pieces together to figure out exactly what happened,” said Pihera.

Moore is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a fire during the commission of certain crimes and criminal damage to property.

He remains in jail, awaiting his first appearance before a magistrate judge.

