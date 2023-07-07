Member of Gwinnett D.A.’s office injured in shooting involving officer, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office was shot on Friday afternoon, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Police say they were involved in a shooting at Old Fountain Road and Jim Moore Road.
Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the area to learn more details. Get the latest updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
Investigators have not confirmed the identity of the victim or commented on their condition.
Details on what led up to the shooting and possible suspects are unclear.
