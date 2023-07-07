Member of Gwinnett D.A.’s office injured in shooting involving officer, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office was shot on Friday afternoon, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Police say they were involved in a shooting at Old Fountain Road and Jim Moore Road.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators have not confirmed the identity of the victim or commented on their condition.

Details on what led up to the shooting and possible suspects are unclear.

