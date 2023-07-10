Georgia deputy terminated after being charged with DUI, sheriff’s office says

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy has been fired after officials say he was charged with driving under the influence.

Houston County sheriff officials said on July 3 at 5:27 a.m., deputies received reports of a possible drunk driver at the intersection of Houston Lake Road and Russell Parkway.

According to the investigation, a driver called 911 after they saw a vehicle hit a curb.

When deputies arrived, they met with the driver, Matthew Story, a patrol deputy for the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Story was off duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the incident.

Story was charged with driving under the influence.

“Story’s employment with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office was terminated on July 5, 2023, due to his probationary employee status,” officials told Channel 2 Action News.

Authorities did not say why Story was on probation.

The case is still under investigation.

