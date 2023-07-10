Water disconnected at Atlanta area apartments after complex owes nearly $100K on bill

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Water Authority representative confirmed told Channel 2 Action News that water at Tara Woods Apartments in Jonesboro has been disconnected after the complex failed to pay a past-due balance close to $100,000.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes reported on the issue last week and spoke to several tenants Thursday who said their water is included in their rent price, and they’ve been paying every month.

A spokesperson for the Clayton Water Authority told Channel 2 Action News that the complex is on a master water meter, which means the complete has one bill, and it’s supposed to pay for everyone’s water.

According to records, the complex goes months without paying anything. Over the last 12 months, they made only five payments. The current balance is nearly $98,000. Some tenants believe someone in management is stealing the money.

A manager for the complex told Channel 2 Action News that’s not true.

In a statement obtained by Channel 2 Action News last week, the property owner said the blame is on some of the tenants.

“Red Apple Investments stood by its tenants for over two years throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, when most of them couldn’t pay rent,” the owner said in a statement in part. “Many are still not paying rent. The bulk of the outstanding balance is due to water use by non-paying tenants.”

A representative with the complex sent residents the following message Monday morning:

“Please be advised, we are planning to make the full water payment at 3:00pm today. The water company is there and we are negotiate with them to leave the water on until 3:00pm for the funds to be released to them. If we can’t reach an agreement the water may be disconnected and reconnected at 3:00p.m..,. I apologize in advance for any inconvenience you are experiencing. I will keep you updated”.

