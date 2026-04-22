Man accused of killing pregnant 15-year-old wants judge to end house arrest while awaiting trial

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A murder suspect wants a Gwinnett County judge to end his house arrest so he can go to work.

Jesus Monroy wants to be able to leave his home, but his alleged victim’s family says he’s a danger to young girls.

Monroy is accused of killing Mia Campos in 2024.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the courthouse, where an emotional day unfolded.

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In court last year, the Campos family was outraged when Monroy was granted bond.

Today, they were worried all over again when they asked a judge to at least keep Monroy from being able to travel, if his house arrest is lifted.

“We have many concerns, mainly concerning him affecting the lives of more women that are underage,” Alexis Campos, Mia’s brother, said.

A Gwinnett County judge is weighing whether Monroy, accused of killing the 15-year-old Mia Campos and their unborn baby, can leave home to go to work.

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Monroy has worn an ankle monitor at his house since 2025.

Now, he wants to get permission to spend his days out on landscaping jobs with his family.

But Campos’ father is worried about safety.

“I’m concerned for the rest of the family and my neighbor and I don’t think it’s going to be safe,” Edward Campos said.

Prosecutors told the court on Wednesday that letting Monroy drive around the metro Atlanta area would terrify Mia Campos’ family.

“Knowing he could be anywhere, free range, and just go to work,” Megan Matteucci, Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, said. “They’re literally walking on eggshells, scared to run into him.”

Police said Monroy molested Mia Campos at 14 and got her pregnant, then strangled her in July 2024 when she was seven months along.

Monroy has family in Mexico, but his defense attorney says he has never tried to run.

“Mr. Monroy has not violated the conditions of his bond one time,” Attorney Brandon Delfunt said. “He has remained at his home for now over a year and a half.”

The judge who inherited the case told the family she needs more time to make a decision about Monroy being allowed to leave his house for landscaping work.

Edward Campos told Channel 2 Action News that he drives past the woods where Mia Campos was killed every day to get home and the pain never leaves him.

“I pass through there, I see my daughter standing right there around the corner,” he said.

Both the Campos and Monroy families were kept apart in court to make sure tempers didn’t flare and there were no confrontations.

The judge said she would make a decision on Monroy’s house arrest within the next two days.

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