Major multi-million dollar makeover gives growing metro Atlanta school facelift

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A major renovation is underway at a growing middle school in Gwinnett County. While the kids are away on summer break, crews are working on a major expansion at Shiloh Middle School in Snellville.

The $12 million SPLOST-funded project will add over 22,000 square feet of space for learning in music, physical education and science.

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On Thursday, the new superintendent of the Gwinnett County School District took a tour of the expansion, along with the principal of the school and the school district’s chief operations officer.

Principal Dr. Tiffany Brown, a former science teacher, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan she is most excited by the expanded space for science education.

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“We will have a full lab; we will have lab desks. And instead of a couple of classrooms, each academic team, each class will have access to a science lab. Additionally, we are growing our performing arts program, theater, chorus, and orchestra. We are trying to make sure we have an opportunity for students to dibble and dabble in multiple pathways,” Brown said.

Gwinnett Schools Superintendent Dr. Alexandra Estrella assumed the helm of the largest school district in the state in early July. She says she is thrilled by the expansion, and how it will help students excel.

“I think this is a beautiful opportunity to see how taxpayer’s dollars are put into action to ensure our scholars have what they need to learn adequately and also expand where space is needed so that students have the learning experience that is up to the standards our families expect,” Estrella told Channel 2 Action News.

The school also needs a new HVAC system. School officials because of that, it is the ideal time to also expand space to accommodate more students.

“There is a capacity issue in the part of the county, so it’s going to add some much-needed capacity for our Shiloh cluster,” Chief Operations Officer Patrick Burke said.

The renovation and expansion project is expected to be completed in 2027.

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