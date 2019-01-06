0 Lone suspect in man's murder 4 years ago charged with lying to police

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County man who police suspect is behind a man's murder has been charged with lying to police.

Samuel Waters vanished four years ago from his home in Lawrenceville. This week, police charged Jeffrey Moulder with seven counts of lying to police.

Waters' sister, Consuella Acosta, said the arrest makes her family one step closer to closure.

"One way or another, he's going to have to pay for what he did," Acosta said.

Acosta said she has no doubt Moulder killed her brother.

Waters and Moulder each had a child with the same woman and Moulder was the last person Waters was seen with.

"He came to drink a couple beers with him for his birthday, and on the night of Jan. 4, when Samuel went missing, that's the last person he was with," Acosta said. Acosta said Moulder stalked her brother, then made him an offer.

"Like he was going to help Samuel get rights to his daughter through her, but really, all along, I think he had plotted on killing Samuel," Acosta said.

Waters' aunt, Debbie Layfield, said her nephew was full of life.

"He was a really fun-loving, easy-going person," Layfield said. "He loved children. He loved animals."

In 2015, Moulder told investigators Waters suddenly asked to be let out of the car and left on his own.

Investigators now say the story doesn't add up.

Earlier this month, police searched a home owned by the Moulder family and took away a burn barrel. Moulder has not been charged with murder, and Waters' body has not been found.

Still, Waters' family feels like this arrest is a step in the right direction.

"We need to get justice for Samuel, so that's what we have hope for now," Acosta said.

