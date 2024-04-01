Lilburn police search for driver who allegedly caused collision with ambulance

LILBURN, Ga. — The search is on for the driver of a white or light-colored Mercedes-Benz. Police said the driver caused a crash involving an ambulance.

It happened Sunday evening, along Arcado Road near Village Green Court.

“The emergency vehicle had to swerve back into the eastbound lane and struck the car that had yielded to them,” said Lilburn Police Department Captain Scott Bennett.

“And this all happened while the patient was still inside?” Channel 2′s Audrey Washington asked.

“Yes,” Bennett answered.

“Did not stop at the scene. Kept going,” Bennett added.

No one inside the ambulance was hurt.

Bennett told Washington the accident should serve as a reminder to all drivers.

“Obviously you need to yield vehicles that are operating their emergency equipment,” Capt. Bennett said.

