Lightning strikes set Gwinnett home on fire during storms

SUWANEE, Ga. — Firefighters rushed to a home in Gwinnett County after it was struck by lightning during Thursday’s storm.
Gwinnett County fire officials said a lightning strike was to blame for a fire at a home in Suwanee.
It happened around 4:12 a.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Crofton Overlook.
Fire crews were on the scene within seven minutes.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, and everyone escaped safely.
This comes as widespread severe storms made their way across Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking another round of storms over north Georgia on Thursday with the risk for embedded strong to severe storms.
