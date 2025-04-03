Judge needs more time before ruling on bond for man accused of killing teen carrying his child

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man accused of murdering his pregnant teenage girlfriend will have to wait to learn if he will get out of jail on bond again.

The family of 16-year-old Mia Campos packed the courtroom on Wednesday.

Campos died in July 2024. Her family found her body in the woods after tracking her phone. Gwinnett County police arrested and charged her ex-boyfriend, Jesus Monroy, with murder. He was 20 at the time of her death and was the father of the child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In August, a judge granted Monroy a $50,000 bond and allowed him to go home to his family. Earlier this year, police added statutory rape and child molestation to the list of charges, sending him back to jail.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said Monroy is a flight risk and gave the judge new evidence.

“The defendant purposefully deleted text message he had with Mia that day as well as he had instructed Mia to delete her messages as well as empty her deleted message in her trash,” Megan Matteucci said.

Monroy’s family also attended the bond hearing, pointing out that he had never been arrested until last year.,

The judge said she needed more time to make a decision on bond and would make a ruling by Friday.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group