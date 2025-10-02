Jimmy Carter honored in Gwinnett Co. on what would have been his 101st birthday

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County paid tribute to President Jimmy Carter on Wednesday with a day of service and celebration, highlighting his legacy of community service and human rights advocacy.

The countywide event included a special presentation of a Proclamation and Key to the County to the Carter family, the unveiling of a new mural on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, and a Habitat for Humanity build to construct homes for local families.

“President Carter’s life was defined by service, to his community, his country, and the world,” said Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “His commitment to peace, human rights, and building stronger communities has inspired generations.”

The day’s events also featured the announcement of the winners of the Jimmy Carter Legacy Art and Essay Contest, presented in partnership with Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Thirty-nine students were honored for their reflections on Carter’s role as the 39th President of the United States.

The Top 3 winners will have their work displayed at the Carter Presidential Library and Museum through December 1, 2025.

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center was illuminated in blue and white, coinciding with a symbolic light activation on the Jimmy Carter Boulevard bridge.

Carter died on Dec. 29, 2024. Wednesday would have been his 101st birthday.

