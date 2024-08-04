Intoxicated woman accused of stealing truck while man was in the back, crashing into trees in Duluth

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An intoxicated driver was arrested after crashing into trees behind a Publix store in Duluth.

On Saturday, July 27, officers responded to a report of a stolen flatbed truck that had crashed behind the Publix located at 3870 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

When officers arrived they found an intoxicated 40-year-old woman that they identified as the suspect.

Police said an employee from the company that owns the truck was in the truck bed when the woman stole the truck.

He fell off when it started moving and tried to stop her before officers arrived.

Police said the woman admitted that she “wanted to get back to California.”

The woman was arrested and taken to jail.

