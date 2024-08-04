Intoxicated woman accused of stealing truck while man was in the back, crashing into trees in Duluth

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An intoxicated driver was arrested after crashing into trees behind a Publix store in Duluth.
On Saturday, July 27, officers responded to a report of a stolen flatbed truck that had crashed behind the Publix located at 3870 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
When officers arrived they found an intoxicated 40-year-old woman that they identified as the suspect.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said an employee from the company that owns the truck was in the truck bed when the woman stole the truck.
He fell off when it started moving and tried to stop her before officers arrived.
Police said the woman admitted that she “wanted to get back to California.”
The woman was arrested and taken to jail.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Leave my family out of it:’ Former Pres. Donald Trump, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp trade barbs online
- ‘Let me know what happened to my baby;’ Clayton mother wants answers in shooting death of son
- Former UGA swimmer breaks world record, wins Olympic gold
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group