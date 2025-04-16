Intense house fire melts vinyl siding of 2 neighboring homes in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in Snellville on Tuesday.

Firefighters said the fire in the 4100 block of Rosebud Park Drive was so intense that it was melting the vinyl siding of the two neighboring houses.

Crews were able to contain the worst of the damage to the original house that caught fire.

No one was injured in the fire, but the family did lose one pet.

Fire investigators said the cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

