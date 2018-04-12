0 ICE orders Gwinnett father with medically fragile daughter to leave country

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County man released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody to help care for his medically-challenged child does not have the OK to stay.

He's now being told to leave the country on his own or be picked up again.

Channel 2’s Tony Thomas first brought the story to officials in March, which then the 44-year-old father was immediately released from ICE custody.

The family thought he'd be able to stay and help care for his daughter, but now the family said they're being told he must leave by June 20.

“If I decide I don’t do that, they are going to take me from my house, from my apartment. It's not good decision for me and my family,” Juan Carlos Paez said using a translator.

Paez said he doesn't want to hide from authorities, but he's not sure how he will be able to follow their orders, and make sure his wife and children, especially medically fragile daughter Naylea, survive.

“They asked him to buy airplane tickets to go out to Mexico,” Paez said using a translator.

The family said Naylea has Proteus Syndrome. She can't walk, talk or feed herself. And they insist the medical care she needs isn’t available in Mexico. And her mother can't support herself and care for Naylea alone.

“We are here asking for help, asking for mercy,” the mother said using a translator.

The family came to congressman Robert Woodall’s Gwinnett district office Thursday, hoping the representative's aides could help pressure immigration officials.

TRENDING STORIES:

But they hit a snag when they realized they actually live in congressman Hank Johnson's district.

Woodall’s staff emailed saying they referred the case to Johnson's office and said “our goal is to make sure that federal agencies and regulations are working for congressman Woodall’s constituents and not against them."

“I want the best for them. If I have to go I have to go,” Paez said using a translator.

ICE had previously had Paez under a deportation order after he was arrested for driving without a license, but that order was in effect suspended for several years.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.