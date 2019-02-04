I-85 bridge construction causing major delays for school buses, parents say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Families say their children are getting home later because construction on a bridge has caused delays on their bus routes.
Crews started replacing a bridge on Spouts Spring Road over Interstate 85 two weeks ago, which has been a headache for commuters near the Gwinnett-Hall County line.
Some parents told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas it has taken the buses an extra 30 to 45 minutes or longer.
We're testing out the bus routes plus speaking with parents about the detour safety concerns on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Parents concerned about how long their children are delayed getting home from school thanks to a nearby construction project . Spout Springs Rd. bridge replacement that will last for months . We are asking questions for Channel 2 Action News at 4. #gwinnettcounty @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/yn1QDDKDfu— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) February 4, 2019
