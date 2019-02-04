0 Attorney: 21 Savage 'never hid his immigration status', applied for visa in 2017

ATLANTA - In a new statement released to Channel 2 Action News, attorneys for 21 Savage said the rapper "never hid his immigration status" and applied for a U-Visa two years ago.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne learned the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the rapper, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, over an expired visa and says he is from the United Kingdom.

Abraham-Joseph, 26, has claimed to be from Atlanta and has long been considered a local act.

"Mr. Abraham-Joseph has never hid his immigration status from the U.S. government. The Department of Homeland Security has known his address and his history since his filing for the U Visa in 2017, yet they took no action against him until this past weekend," attorney Charles Kuck said in the statement.

U-Visas are granted to victims of certain crimes who have suffered from mental or physical abuse and are willing to help authorities.

Kuck said that his client's application is still pending and that ICE is refusing to release Abraham-Joseph on bond.

"ICE can only continue to detain individuals who are a threat the community or a flight risk to not show up at their hearings. Obviously, our client is not a flight risk, as he is widely recognizable, and a prominent member of the music industry," the attorney said.

Winne was told 21 Savage's arrest was not a Super Bowl-related ICE operation and that he was allegedly in a car with another hip-hop artist and two other men who were arrested by local police on separate charges after the discovery of a gun and drugs.

Winne learned Monday that Young Nudy was the artist arrested.

