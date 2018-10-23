Hundreds pack vigil to honor fallen officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of people turned out Monday night to honor a Gwinnett County police officer, shot and killed in the line of duty over the weekend.
Officer Antwan Toney, 30, was shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near Shiloh Middle School in unincorporated Snellville on Saturday.
Police shot and killed the man Monday they said pulled the trigger against Toney. Another suspect was arrested Saturday.
A performance of Amazing Grace at service honoring fallen Gwinnett officer Antwan Toney. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/lsNWI6C3rR— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) October 22, 2018
A vigil was held Monday night to honor and remember the officer who was just a few days shy of celebrating his third-year anniversary with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Fellow officers and members from the community packed Gwinnett Church to capacity, singing songs of praise and sharing memories of the young officer.
We take you inside the ceremony and will show you how the Toney is being remembered, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat following the game.
