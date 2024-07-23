Hit-and-run crash causes $15K in damage, destroys air conditioning units at Gwinnett Co. church

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A hit-and-run crash reported at a Gwinnett County church left more than $15,000 in damages along with several destroyed air conditioning units, according to the pastor.

“I wish we could find some answers,” Rev. Dr. Nora Colmenares with The Nett Church told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “You would have to be going really fast to do all the damage.”

It was last Thursday at around 3 pm when someone hit the rear of the building and damaged a row of air conditioning units, according to Gwinnett County Police. Three units were destroyed and two were damaged.

Investigators say the driver then left the scene without notifying anyone.

Officers recovered a front grille from a vehicle at the Jimmy Carter Blvd location, but a vehicle description has not been released.

“It’s a little bit frustrating,” Dr. Colmenares said. “It’s very weird for something like this to happen in the middle of the afternoon.”

While police investigate with hopes of finding the driver, the estimates for the repairs have not been cheap.

“They said it’s about $15,000 to replace the three [units],” Dr. Colmenares said.

The Nett Church location on Jimmy Carter Blvd also houses an assessment center for homeless families where they can receive services and recommendations for housing.

In 2022, a winter freeze led to pipes bursting and significant damage inside the building.

The church’s insurance covered the damage then but Dr. Colmenares says these repairs will have to be paid for out of pocket.

“It’s money that could be used to buy something else,” she said. “but we’re hopeful we can move forward.”

Police are asking anyone who has noticed suspicious front damage in the area to a vehicle to call Gwinnett County Police for their investigation.

