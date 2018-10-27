High school football player surprised by Air Force sister during big game

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A local high school football player who is dealing with a very difficult loss got a special surprise from nearly two thousand miles away.
Christian Sims' sister Giovanni - suprised him during his senior night game at Norcross High School Friday night.
She is serving in the Air Force at the Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Tucson, Arizona.
Their mother died over the summer so Giovanni wanted to be by her brother's side during the big game.
The emotional reunion and highlights from the game, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}