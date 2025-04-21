Gwinnett’s interim superintendent says he’s focused on stability, safety, and keeping staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dr. Al Taylor says he’s focused on stability, safety, and retaining staff as he begins his new role as interim superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Taylor stepped into the position in early April after the Gwinnett County Board of Education voted to terminate former superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts.

A longtime district veteran, Taylor previously served as chief of schools and has worked in Gwinnett since 2002. He began as a 6th-grade teacher and worked his way up to the district’s top job.

“It was a surreal moment,” he said of being tapped to lead the district. “I’m definitely focused on really kind of creating stability in the organization.”

The 2026 proposed $3.4 billion budget includes several items tied to that goal,6th-grade including salary increases and bonuses aimed at retaining teachers and staff.

Taylor told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the district is pushing forward with both based on employment level.

“The goal is always to make sure that we have highly qualified teachers in every classroom for every student,” he said.

Taylor also highlighted public safety as a top priority.

The district plans to expand its use of weapons detection systems, first piloting them in summer school settings before a phased rollout at middle and high schools.

“Safety and security are top priority for us in the district,” Taylor said. “We do have kind of a comprehensive long-term plan that involves the addition of weapons detection systems in our middle and high school, as well as expanding our SRO supports at the elementary level.”

While the district searched for a permanent replacement for Dr. Watts, Taylor said his job was to provide stability.

“My focus is just making sure that this transition period is as smooth as possible,” he said.

