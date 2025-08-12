Gwinnett teen spent months collecting items for foster kids, and Amazon came to help

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teenager’s summer project to collect supplies for kids in foster care got a major boost from one of the largest retailers in the world.

Nehemiah Hamilton, 16, spent his summer collecting supplies and thought he was delivering them to a Lawrenceville non-profit on his own, but Amazon knew all about him.

“I kind of wanted to try a project this summer, for the first time actually doing something,” Hamilton said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The retailing giant matched his donation to Because One Matters in Lawrenceville with thousands of items.

“This means the world to us,” said Andrea Barclay, CEO of Because One Matters. “The things that you guys donated to us, it’s going to make such a difference.”

Hamilton was surprised to learn that Amazon had heard about his project and decided to contribute thousands of items to his cause.

“This is really great. There were a lot of items on the list we weren’t able to get,” he told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

In total, they donated about 3,600 items.

TRENDING STORIES:

This unexpected partnership allowed Hamilton to provide even more support to foster children as they start a new school year.

Hamilton says he wanted those who may not have as much to know someone still cares.

“Even if you don’t see it all the time, there are people thinking about you and caring about you,” Hamilton said.

Barclay says these donations will help make an impact almost immediately, and she looks forward to seeing who else Hamilton can inspire.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group