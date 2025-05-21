Gwinnett teen alerts family to fire caused by lightning strike, gets everyone out safely

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A teen’s quick response saved his family after a lightning strike hit their home and sparked a fire.

Gwinnett County firefighters received a 911 call around 2 a.m. about a house fire on Grouse Court.

A teen called to report that lightning hit his family’s house above the kitchen and that he saw a fire.

Severe Weather Team 2 was tracking a severe thunderstorm warning for Gwinnett and other counties around that time.

Officials said the son woke up 10 family members who were sleeping and helped get everyone out of the house. He then called 911 and firefighters arrived eight minutes later.

When the crew tried to enter the house to battle the fire, the roof collapsed and injured one of the firefighters.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but has been released. The other firefighters got everything under control by 2:30 a.m.

The American Red Cross says it will help the family of 11 find a place to stay.

Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services meanwhile says the fire is another reminder for all families to have a fire safety plan in place.

