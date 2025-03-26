Gwinnett student accused of secretly recording girls in school bathroom

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old former student at one of Gwinnett County’s top schools is facing a felony charge after school police say he secretly recorded video inside a girls’ bathroom multiple times.

Hongming Mo is accused of sneaking into the girls’ restroom at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology and recording girls while they used the restroom.

According to the arrest warrant, the recordings and photographs happened on at least 13 different dates starting in October 2024.

“This is something that is not common. Thank goodness,” said Jesse Hambrick, a security consultant with J. Walton Consulting and former law enforcement official.

Hambrick said this kind of behavior can often be overlooked in vulnerable spaces like bathrooms, even when staff does not regularly check them.

“I’d start off by asking, when’s the last time that this restroom was checked by an adult?” he said.

Mo was arrested last Tuesday and faces a felony eavesdropping or surveillance charge that could carry serious consequences. He was released from jail after posting a $5700 bond the same day, according to jail records.

In a letter to parents, the school’s principal thanked students who recognized something was wrong and reported it to staff, according to a district spokesperson. Bathrooms are regularly checked by school resource officers and hall monitors, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Stacey Porter, principal consultant at Porter Global Security, said student communication is one of the most powerful tools schools have.

“Communication is key,” he said. “Getting the students involved is important because they’re the ones that are going to see suspicious activities and be willing to report that.”

He says he advises schools to regularly update their school safety plans.

“We focus so much on active shooter and there’s so much going on within the schools that we need to focus more on as well,” he said.

Hambrick said the broader impact of the on victims should not be overlooked.

“Has it been shared? Who has viewed it?” he said about the photos or videos allegedly on the suspect’s phone. “You look at the totality of everything, and in this case, I mean, I truly believe an arrest was warranted.”

As a father of four daughters, Hambrick emphasized the responsibility schools take on each day.

“When you drop your kid off at a school, that is the acting parent,” he said.

Further details of the case were not immediately available because of a school police investigation.

The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology sent the following letter to parents:

Dear GSMST Families,

I want to take a moment to address a recent situation and reassure you that the safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority. I felt it was important that you heard the details directly from me, rather than through media reports.

A now-former GSMST student has been arrested and is facing felony criminal charges for entering a girls’ restroom and taking an inappropriate photo of a student. As soon as our team became aware of this alleged behavior, we immediately contacted our school resource officer, issued swift disciplinary consequences, and worked closely with law enforcement. To be clear, the individual is no longer a GSMST student. The type of behavior the former student is accused of is both a violation of our student conduct code and against the law, and it will never be tolerated at GSMST.

While this situation is deeply concerning, it also highlights the effectiveness of our safety and security protocols. Our administrators and teachers routinely monitor hallways and conduct bathroom sweeps to ensure a safe learning environment. Additionally, our school community has embraced a “See Something, Say Something” culture, which played a critical role in bringing this matter to light. Thanks to the vigilance of a student who reported the incident, and the swift response of our school police and administrators, we were able to address the situation promptly.

We understand that news like this can be unsettling, and we encourage you to talk with your child about the importance of personal safety and always reporting concerns to a trusted adult in the building.

As a reminder, you can report your concerns anonymously through “GCPS Tips,” our mobile app, or through a desktop or laptop web browser at P3Campus.com/5105. Apple users can download GCPS Tips via the “App Store.” Android users can find it in “Google Play.” You can also share anonymous concerns by texting 738477.

If you have any questions or need support, please do not hesitate to reach out to our school administration or counseling team.

Thank you for your partnership in keeping GSMST a safe place for all students.

Logan Malm

Principal

