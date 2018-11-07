Gwinnett Stripers assistant coach dies unexpectedly at 53

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An assistant coach with the Gwinnett Stripers, Jose Mota, has died, the team said Wednesday.
Officials with the Atlanta Braves' minor league team said Mota, 53, died suddenly Tuesday night in the Dominican Republic. His cause of death was not released.
Mota was an assistant coach with the Stripers for four seasons and worked as a coach with the Braves minor league system for 22 years, the team said in a press release. He also worked for several seasons with the Braves Dominican Summer League affiliate and played two seasons for the Braves Gulf Coast League affiliate during the 1985-86 season.
The team said Mota was a native of San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic. He leaves behind behind his wife, Alba, and four children: José Jr., Dayosel, Henry, and Dorismer.
"We offer our deepest condolences to Jose's family and friends," the team said in a statement.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Gwinnett Stripers coach, Jose Mota, who died suddenly last night in the Dominican Republic. Mota spent four seasons in Gwinnett (2014, 2016-18) and 22 seasons as a coach in the Braves' minors. https://t.co/Z4pmahvg3r pic.twitter.com/6aCzdTv8yG— Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) November 7, 2018
