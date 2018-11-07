WASHINGTON, D.C. - Attorney General Jeff Sessions has submitted his resignation in letter to President Donald Trump, the Associated Press and ABC News are reporting.
BREAKING: "At your request, I am submitting my resignation," Jeff Sessions writes to Pres. Trump. https://t.co/MjN32KAUXh pic.twitter.com/7BesrhH7cj— ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2018
President Trump announced Matthew G. Whitaker will become the acting Attorney General and thanked Sessions for his service.
We'll have the latest on this developing story
....We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018
