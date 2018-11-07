  • Jeff Sessions submits resignation letter at President Trump's request

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - Attorney General Jeff Sessions has submitted his resignation in letter to President Donald Trump, the Associated Press and ABC News are reporting. 

    President Trump announced Matthew G. Whitaker will become the acting Attorney General and thanked Sessions for his service.

